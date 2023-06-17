Toronto police set up command post to find missing 69-year-old man

Toronto police are looking for a 69-year-old man who was last seen in the city's northwest on Friday.

The man, who police identify as Hernando, was last seen June 16 in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Officers set up a command post at 39 Rivalda Road on Saturday as part of their search.

"We have significant resources in the area looking for him," said Insp. Roger Desrochers, noting the force's marine, mounted and drone units have also been deployed in the search for Hernando.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing given his medical history, he added.

"We ask the public to be mindful that he could be anywhere. He could be at a bus stop for hours on end and not responsive so if anyone has any sightings ... please call us."

Police describe Hernando as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a light green, short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police say he was most recently spotted at Albion Road walking toward Elmhurst Drive around 3 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100.