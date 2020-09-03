Police search for man missing for 3 days in Huntsville woods

Emergency crews are searching for a 76-year-old man in Huntsville after his wife called police Thursday morning and told them they had been lost in the woods for three days, and her husband was nowhere to be found.

Sgt. Jason Folz of Central Region OPP told CBC News that the 70-year-old woman had wandered out of the woods Thursday morning. She and her husband, Fredrick "Ted" Nasmith, have a cabin on East Oxbow Lake, and had left to go hiking on Monday.

It is not yet clear how the two became separated. Nasmith was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays Township on Wednesday, police said.

"They went for a walk in the woods Monday and got turned around," Folz said. "I believe she's in reasonably good health."

Police are searching for missing man Fred Nasmith. (Ontario Provincial Police)

In a news release issued Thursday, police said last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays Township

Police have checked the cabin to see if Nasmith had doubled back, but he wasn't there.

Officers are now searching for him with a helicopter. A canine unit is also on scene assisting.

Nasmith is described as white, five-feet, eight-inches tall with a medium build, mostly bald with a white beard and glasses.

He was wearing an orange hat, a light blue shirt over another blue shirt, green pants and hiking boots.

"We're hoping to find him quick," Folz said.

Police are asking property owners in the Toad Lake area to check their properties. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.