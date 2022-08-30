Toronto police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing girl.

Seun Akinbola, 12, was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, police say.

She is described as having a slim build and short black hair. Police say she was wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white shorts and pink and white running shoes.

Police say they're concerned for her safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Tips and sightings can also be reported online to Canada's missing children resource centre Missing Kids, which is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.