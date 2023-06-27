Content
Toronto·New

Toronto police seek public's help finding missing 4-year-old girl

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 4-year-old who was last seen Thursday in Scarborough.

Shauna-Kay was last seen on Thursday in Scarborough

CBC News ·
A child is seen wearing a yellow sweater
Shauna-Kay was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes, according to police. (Toronto Police Services)

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said Shauna-Kay's last known location was in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area in Scarborough around 10 a.m. on June 22.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said Shauna-Kay's last known location was in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area in Scarborough around 10 a.m. on June 22. 

She is described as three-feet tall, with braided black hair in a bun, according to police, and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, grey pants and white shoes. Police said there is concern for their safety.

Police have set up a command post on Markham Road and anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

Toronto police officers at an apartment building in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area in Scarborough.
Toronto police officers at an apartment building in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area in Scarborough where the girl was last seen. (Dale Manucdoc/CBC)
