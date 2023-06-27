Toronto police seek public's help finding missing 4-year-old girl

Toronto police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday in Scarborough.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said Shauna-Kay's last known location was in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area in Scarborough around 10 a.m. on June 22.

She is described as three-feet tall, with braided black hair in a bun, according to police, and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, grey pants and white shoes. Police said there is concern for their safety.

Police have set up a command post on Markham Road and anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).