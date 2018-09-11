Police believe they have found body of missing fisherman Kevin Wong

Durham police believe they have found the body of missing angler and boater Kevin Wong.

In a news release issued early Tuesday afternoon, police said a passerby spotted a body on the shore of Lake Ontario near Petticoat Creek Conservation Area in Pickering shortly before 10 a.m.

Officers believe the body is that of Wong, who went missing around the noon hour on Sept. 6.

That morning, Wong set out with another well-known GTA angler and guide, Shaun Rickard, to troll for salmon around Frenchman's Bay. Conditions were calm, and as salmon species were preparing to journey into local rivers to spawn, the pair were not especially far out from shore, Wong's good friend, Anthony Chen, told CBC Toronto on the weekend.

Wong and Rickard were in separate boats, but were in communication throughout the morning.

"At some point, Kevin stopped replying. And that's when Shaun tried to look for him," Chen said.

Rickard and police eventually found Wong's 17-foot aluminum fishing boat, unmanned with its trolling motor running, near the east bank of the mouth of Duffins Creek in Rotary Park in Ajax.

Toronto police, Durham police and the Canadian Coast Guard had been assisting in the search for Wong's body.

Police have notified Wong's family of the discovery on Tuesday, the release said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.