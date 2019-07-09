Father, son missing on way to Collingwood now found safe, sound

A father and son missing since the weekend have been found in good health and have returned home to Richmond Hill, Ont., police in York region say.

Roberto Garcia, 87, and Oliver Garcia, 40, were reported missing on the weekend. They had been last seen on Sunday around 11 a.m. on their way to Collingwood, Ont.

In an earlier news release, police had said the pair never arrived at their destination, hadn't returned home, and that family members had been unable to reach them.

But early Tuesday, police said in a tweet that the two are now home.