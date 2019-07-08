Police search for father and son last seen Sunday headed to Collingwood

Police in York Region are hoping for the public's help in locating a father and son missing since the weekend after leaving home for cottage country.

Roberto Garcia, 87, and Oliver Garcia, 40, were last seen Sunday around 11 a.m., when they left their Avenue Road home in Richmond Hill headed for Collingwood.

Police said in a news release the pair never arrived at their destination but also haven't returned home, and that family members have been unable to reach them.

"Family are growing very concerned," Const. Laura Nicolle told CBC News.

Police describe the 40-year-old as "vulnerable," but declined to provide any other details, saying only that he may not necessarily ask for help.

He is described as 5'6," 125 lbs., wearing a red baseball hat, blue T-shirt, brown shorts and grey running shoes. He may also be carring a Nintendo DS, police say.

The 87-year-old was driving a silver-coloured Toyota Corrolla with the license plate 762YFZ.

He is described as 5'9," 170 lbs., with short grey hair; wearing glasses, a grey hat, grey pants and a blue T-shirt.

"You can cover a pretty long distance in the time that they've been missing so we don't know where they might be," said Nicolle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.