Toronto police resume search for missing diver near Humber Bay Park West
2 men went scuba diving on Sunday night, only 1 resurfaced, police say
Toronto police are searching for a missing scuba diver in Lake Ontario near Humber Bay Park West in Etobicoke.
Police boats resumed the search early Monday, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, hours after two men went into the water but only one resurfaced.
Part of the shoreline is taped off as members of the Toronto police marine unit scour the water for the man who has been missing since about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Man sank below surface
The first man reported to police that the second man was having trouble with his scuba diving regulator and he saw him sink below the surface.
Police searched for the missing diver late Sunday night but the man was not located.
