Skip to Main Content
Toronto police resume search for missing diver near Humber Bay Park West
Updated

Toronto police resume search for missing diver near Humber Bay Park West

Toronto police have resumed the search for a missing diver in the area of Humber Bay Park West on Monday morning.

2 men went scuba diving on Sunday night, only 1 resurfaced, police say

CBC News ·
Part of a wetsuit lies on a rock near where a diver went missing on Sunday night in Humber Bay. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Toronto police are searching for a missing scuba diver in Lake Ontario near Humber Bay Park West in Etobicoke.

Police boats resumed the search early Monday, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, hours after two men went into the water but only one resurfaced. 

Part of the shoreline is taped off as members of the Toronto police marine unit scour the water for the man who has been missing since about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. 

Man sank below surface

The first man reported to police that the second man was having trouble with his scuba diving regulator and he saw him sink below the surface.

Police searched for the missing diver late Sunday night but the man was not located.

Part of Humber Bay is illuminated in the darkness late Sunday, near a Toronto police boat, after two men went into the water but only one resurfaced. (John Hanley/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us