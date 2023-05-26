Missing child found dead in Hamilton Township

A missing child was found dead in Hamilton Township on Thursday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said they received a report about a child who had gone missing from an address in the township, which is north of Cobourg, at 5:17 p.m.

The child was later found dead at the address from which they had been reported missing, police said in a news release issued Friday.

"There is no threat to public safety,' the news release reads. OPP officers are working in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing.

No additional information was provided in the news release. Police said more information will be shared "when appropriate."