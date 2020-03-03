Toronto police find boy, 9, missing from North York elementary school

Toronto police say a nine-year-old boy who went missing from a North York elementary school on Tuesday morning has been found.

According to police, Anderson Joseph Black was last seen at 10:45 a.m. at Summit Heights Public School, 139 Armour Blvd., near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. Police were called to the school at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a missing child.

Police set up a command post at the school to coordinate their search efforts, but they announced shortly before 4 p.m. that he had been found.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police had been urging people to look in their backyards for the boy or keep their eyes out when walking their dogs in parks.

Police had been concerned for Black's safety.