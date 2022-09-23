Police searching for missing boy, 11, last seen on Hwy 407 near Mississauga Rd.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a boy who went missing in Brampton Thursday afternoon, and hasn't been seen since.

Investigators say 11-year-old Ryker Gunn was last seen around 2:40 p.m. in the area of the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Mississauga Road.

According to police, Gunn walked away from his care workers' vehicle and was last seen on the north side of the highway, walking through a ditch and toward a fence.

Anyone around the area should have a look for him in and around their properties, police say.

"This child could have wandered really anywhere at this point," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter.

"He could be anywhere on property and we need your assistance."

Gunn is four foot, seven inches tall, police say, and was last seen wearing black track pants, a black T-shirt, and a red checkered jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.