Peel police seek public's help finding missing 12-year-old boy

Peel police are calling on the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday night in Mississauga.

In a news release Friday, police say the 12-year-old named Ethan is vulnerable and was last seen at his home in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being. A police command post has been set up on Parkerhill Road. At a news conference Cst. Richard Chin held at the command post Friday morning, he said that Ethan has autism and is familiar with public transit and the neighbourhood.

"He is known to attempt to go to Toronto... so if you see Ethan, we ask you contact your local police service," said Chin.

Police say Ethan is four foot eleven and 106 pounds with a medium build and curly black hair. They say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with red trim inside the hood, with a blue t-shirt, dark coloured pants with red markings on the outside, and black and red high top Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or to call Peel Crime Stoppers