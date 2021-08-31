Missing boater found dead in Oakville

A boater who went missing in Lake Ontario last week has been found dead in Oakville, Halton police say.

Investigators announced Tuesday that the body of missing man Robert Wyles had been found in Bronte Harbour earlier in the morning.

"The HRPS would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles, and thank the public for their assistance in the search," police said in a statement.

Wyles, who police described in an earlier news release as an "experienced operator," went missing on Aug. 26 after being out on the water alone in a new boat he had just purchased.

That boat was later spotted adrift by police officers while they were helping another boater as a storm was moving through the area.