Durham police searching for missing man, 87, last seen sailing on Lake Ontario

Durham Regional Police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man who was last seen Friday sailing out of Frenchman's Bay on Lake Ontario.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Bayly Street and St Martins Drive in Pickering, to conduct a well-being check.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, an investigation was launched after police were unable to find a man identified as Manfred, 87, in his home. Police have not released his full name.

Investigators say they believe he left his home on Friday and was seen at Frenchman's Bay Marina in Pickering where he boarded his sailboat at approximately 12:30 p.m.

"He has not been heard from or seen since," police said.

Manfred is described by police as a white male with a medium build and grey hair. He stands five feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing an orange/red hat, a blue shirt and beige pants.

Police said his sailboat "Passat," is 25 feet long with a blue haul and is registered under Ontario ID 50E99759.

Anyone with information on Manfred's whereabouts is asked to contact police. Police say tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.