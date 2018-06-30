Updated
Missing 78-year-old man last seen in North York has been found, police say
A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in North York Friday afternoon has been found, Toronto police say.
Angelo Velocci was last seen in North York, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, on Friday
A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in North York Friday afternoon has been found, Toronto police say.
Angelo Velocci was last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say his health was "in jeopardy" partly because of a heat wave gripping the city.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with a forecasted high of 36 C on Saturday, but it felt closer to 45.
Investigators asked area residents to check their backyards and to do a quick walk around their neighbourhood in an effort to help look for Velocci.