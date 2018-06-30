Skip to Main Content
Missing 78-year-old man last seen in North York has been found, police say
Updated

A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in North York Friday afternoon has been found, Toronto police say.

Angelo Velocci was last seen in North York, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, on Friday

Angelo Velocci, 78, has been found after he was last seen in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area on Friday. (Toronto Police Service)

Angelo Velocci was last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say his health was "in jeopardy" partly because of a heat wave gripping the city.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with a forecasted high of 36 C on Saturday, but it felt closer to 45.

Investigators asked area residents to check their backyards and to do a quick walk around their neighbourhood in an effort to help look for Velocci.

