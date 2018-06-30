Missing 78-year-old man last seen in North York has been found, police say

A missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in North York Friday afternoon has been found, Toronto police say.

Angelo Velocci was last seen near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say his health was "in jeopardy" partly because of a heat wave gripping the city.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with a forecasted high of 36 C on Saturday, but it felt closer to 45.

Investigators asked area residents to check their backyards and to do a quick walk around their neighbourhood in an effort to help look for Velocci.