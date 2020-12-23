Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Missing 52-year-old man found safe, police say

York Regional Police say they've found a man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. 

Sundarlingam Periyathamby was found in Vaughan after disappearing Tuesday

CBC News ·
York Regional Police say they've found a 52-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday. (Dean Gariepy/CBC)

York Regional Police say they've found a man who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. 

Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, was located in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon after a phone call from a "concerned citizen," police said in a statement on Twitter. He was found in "good health" but taken to the hospital as a precaution, they said. 

On Tuesday, police notified the public that they were concerned for Periyathamby's safety.

Investigators had set up a command post near Martin Grove and Steeles West, and combed wooded areas in their search.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now