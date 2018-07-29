Family, police searching for 15-year-old girl missing for 5 days in East York

The family of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for five days is pleading for her safe return.

Sydney Lakhani was last seen walking the family dog near her home at Cosburn and Coxwell avenues at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog was found tied up, her mother Nishad Lakhani told CBC Toronto. She was reported missing to police that evening.

Family and friends have been putting up posters of the teen in areas they believe she could have gone — East York, Scarborough, downtown and the Beach.

The teen is described as 5'3" and 160 lbs, with dyed purple hair that's typically tied back in a bun. She was wearing a black skirt, white T-shirt, large hoop earrings and may have been carrying and pink-and-black backpack when she disappeared.

"Please help us bring our baby girl home safely," Nishad said.