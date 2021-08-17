Missing 12-year-old girl has autism and has gone missing before, police say

A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday has autism and has also gone missing in the past, Toronto police said on Tuesday.

Teniah Earle, 12, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 near Dawes Road and Gower Street. She has now been missing for more than 30 hours.

"She has been known to wander in the past and has been known to wander for great distances," said Sgt. Bryan Magee of 55 Division at a press conference Tuesday.

He added that she has also been known to approach members of the public to ask for food or drinks.

"Please pay attention to anybody walking around, maybe somebody who is on their own and may look to be in distress," Magee said.

"She will sometimes approach people and sometimes won't."

Police ask that members of the public approach and check on Earle if they see her, or, if they don't feel comfortable, to keep an eye on her and contact police immediately.

Officers set up a command post on Monday in the area of Dawes Road and Park Vista, near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue, to aid with the search.

Magee said police believe she is in the area because she has used the trails in Taylor Creek Park before and doesn't have a wallet or cell phone that would let her use public transit.

He added that police do not believe foul play is involved.

Police describe Earle as five feet, six inches tall, and around 130 to 140 pounds. Magee said Earle has a slim to medium build, her hair is in short tight braids, and she was last seen wearing a short sleeve navy blue top with thin vertical white stripes, black legging pants and black runners with a pink and white trim that are possibly Puma branded.

Earle was last seen with a clutch purse that may be a pencil case and a grey plastic water bottle with a silver cap and a Hyundai symbol on it, Magee said.

Police are appealing to members of the public to share any information at 416-808-5500.