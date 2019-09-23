Mirvish's 2019-2020 season full of musicals and familiar hits
Shows include 'Cats,' 'Miss Saigon' and 'My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding'
Mirvish Productions is filling out its 2019-2020 season with a crowd-pleasing slate of familiar hits and jukebox musicals.
The Toronto theatre company says it will mount new productions of Miss Saigon in May and Les Miserables next June.
Audiences can enjoy the sounds of the 1960s and 70s in the concert-style The Simon & Garfunkel Story and the musical Summer based on the life and music of disco diva Donna Summer, from Canadian director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
In January, the Royal Alexandra Theatre will stage My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding in a one-night benefit concert for Planned Parenthood.
Riverdance will also step it up for the 25th anniversary of Irish dance show at the Princess of Wales Theatre for a brief run kicking off in late February.
The CAA theatre will host the women of Second City in She the People in February followed by the one-performer show 6 Guitars in March.
Previously announced highlights of Mirvish's 24-show lineup include:
- A "reimagined" Broadway production of Cats directed by Trevor Nunn, running from Nov. 27 to Jan. 5.
- The Canadian premiere of musical sensation Hamilton at the Ed Mirvish Theatre between February and May 2020.
- A March-to-April run of Room, based on Irish-Canadian writer Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel, at CAA Theatre.
- Now in its second year, Come From Away will wrap up its run at the Elgin Theatre at the beginning of December, only to reopen at the Royal Alexandra Theatre a few weeks later.
