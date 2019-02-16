Minor injuries to pilot after small plane flips at Billy Bishop Airport

A small plane believed to belong to a flight school ended up on its roof on the runway at Billy Bishop Airport Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called around 5:37 p.m. for reports of a plane crash, but a spokesperson for Toronto police could not say when exactly the incident happened.

Katrina Arrogante, a civilian spokesperson for Toronto police, said the plane had only one person on board. That person suffered only minor injuries and has not been transported to hospital, she said.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all at the scene, she said.

Transport Canada will investigate the crash.