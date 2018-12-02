Breaking
Minivan stolen with baby inside in Toronto's north end, police say
Toronto police say a minivan was stolen with a two-month-old baby inside in the city's north end Sunday night.
The brown 2005 Toyota Sienna was stolen from Italian Gardens Plaza, near Islington and Steeles, Sunday night
The brown 2005 Toyota Sienna, with the licence plate CHMH 685, was stolen from Italian Gardens Plaza, in area of Islington and Steeles avenue, police say.
Investigators are asking the public to call police if the vehicle is seen and not to approach or follow the vehicle.