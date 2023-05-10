Content
Toronto

Central Ontario residents ask minister to impose moratorium in Minden ER closure

Haliburton Highlands Health Services say the decision to close the ER in Minden is due to a shortage of nursing and medical staff, but residents are calling on the health minister to impose a one-year moratorium on the planned closure instead.

Residents brought a petition that has more than 17k signatures calling for a moratorium

Minden resident, Richard Bradley, says that he and his community members have collected more than 17,000 signatures from people who do not want to see the Minden ER close. (CBC )

Residents in and around the central Ontario community of Minden are calling on the health minister to step in and impose a one-year moratorium on the planned closure of an emergency department.

Haliburton Highlands Health Services announced recently that the ER at its Minden location would close as of June 1 and all emergency services would be transferred to its Haliburton site, about 25 kilometres away.

The hospital says a shortage of nursing and medical staff is behind its decision.

A group of residents visited the legislature Wednesday with more than 17,000 signatures that they say they have gathered on a petition calling for a moratorium.

Norman Bess, a seasonal resident of Minden, says he doesn't believe he would be alive today if it weren't for the urgent care he received at the local ER when he had a heart attack in September 2017.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the closure is a local decision made by local hospital leadership.

