18-year-old drowns at lake near Minden

An 18-year-old Mississauga man has drowned while swimming at a lake near Minden, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident at Gull Lake, around 100 kilometres north of Peterborough, shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the man appears to have gone for a swim with a group of people before he died.

"From our investigation, a group of people were in fact in the water, the now deceased became separated from that group and when they realized that they immediately commenced a search," said Sgt. Peter Leon.

Leon said other people in the swimming group pulled the man from the lake and administered first aid and CPR, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are not yet releasing the man's identity due to an ongoing post-mortem examination.