Alek Minassian's lawyer pushes for publication ban on his statement to police
Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy described the request as asking to hold a secret trial
The lawyer for a man accused of killing 10 people by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has asked a judge to prevent the publication of his client's statement to police.
Boris Bytensky argued to have Alek Minassian's statement placed under a publication ban until the man's trial is complete, even if it comes up during the proceedings.
Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He is set to stand trial before a judge alone next year.
Several media outlets, including CBC, are arguing against Bytensky's request for the publication ban on Minassian's statement to police.
But a lawyer for the media outlets says there is no evidence to support that argument and has cited the open-courts principle in arguing against the ban.
Molloy has reserved her decision on the matter until Aug. 16.