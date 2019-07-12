Skip to Main Content
Alek Minassian's lawyer pushes for publication ban on his statement to police
Toronto·New

Alek Minassian's lawyer pushes for publication ban on his statement to police

The lawyer for a man accused of killing 10 people by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has asked a judge to prevent the publication of his client's statement to police.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy described the request as asking to hold a secret trial

The Canadian Press ·
Alek Minassian is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others. (LinkedIn)

The lawyer for a man accused of killing 10 people by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has asked a judge to prevent the publication of his client's statement to police.

Boris Bytensky argued to have Alek Minassian's statement placed under a publication ban until the man's trial is complete, even if it comes up during the proceedings.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He is set to stand trial before a judge alone next year.

Several media outlets, including CBC, are arguing against Bytensky's request for the publication ban on Minassian's statement to police.

Bytensky has argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown.  

But a lawyer for the media outlets says there is no evidence to support that argument and has cited the open-courts principle in arguing against the ban.

Molloy has reserved her decision on the matter until Aug. 16.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|