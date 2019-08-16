Alek Minassian's statement to police after van attack to be made public
Publication ban on Minassian's statement to police to be lifted Sept. 27
Details of what a man accused in Toronto's deadly van attack told police after his arrest will be made public next month.
Justice Anne Molloy says a publication ban on Alek Minassian's statement to police will be lifted on Sept. 27.
Minassian, 26, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
His lawyer had argued to have Minassian's police statement and all other pre-trial documents placed under a publication ban until Minassian's trial was complete.
Boris Bytensky argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown, but one that the judge disagreed with.
Several media outlets, including CBC News, had argued against Bytensky's request for the publication ban.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.