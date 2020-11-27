Van attack killer has shown no anger or emotion throughout evaluations, court hears

A leading forensic psychiatrist says the man who killed 10 people in the Toronto van attack has shown no anger through all his evaluations.

Dr. John Bradford says Alek Minassian's complete lack of anger and emotion is in direct contrast with an American mass murderer he purportedly idolized.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian told a police detective that day the attack was retribution against society for years of sexual rejection by women.

Bradford says Minassian later told him he was not angry at women, but used the word "disappointed."