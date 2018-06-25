The Toronto Transit Commission has launched its first ever bus route specifically designed to service the provincial GO Train network.

Starting on Monday, the 176 Mimico GO bus will connect transit users in south Etobicoke to the Mimico GO station.

The one-way route will begin at the Lake Shore Loop in Humber Bay Shores and make eight stops before reaching the train station.

The city hopes the pilot project will provide better transit access to the fast-growing community.

"You look all around at these buildings and you realize, just from looking at them, just how many people live here and how the transit has not been improved," said Mayor John Tory at a news conference announcing the new route on Monday.

Tory cast blame on "past administrations" for failing to provide adequate transit for area residents.

First connection to GO Transit

TTC chair Josh Colle hailed the new route as a step toward more a efficient and integrated transit network.

He said it's the first time TTC service has been designed specifically to connect riders to the GO network.

"People don't care whether the bus is red or green," he said. "They just need more transit and they need more integrated transit."

While Tory also welcomed the new route, he acknowledged that more transit connections are still needed in the area.

A boom of construction has brought thousands of new residents to Humber Bay Shores, but transit has not kept up with development, John Tory said. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

"It's going to really help while we continue to make other plans to serve this area better," he said.

Toronto city council has urged Metrolinx to push forward with a proposed Park Lawn GO Station, which the provincial transit agency has said it will consider as part of a larger expansion to its service.

Metrolinx is proposing to build the new station on the east side of Park Lawn Road, south of the train tracks.

TTC expecting modest ridership

The TTC is forecasting modest ridership on the new bus route, at around 230 riders per day.

While Colle acknowledged that the GO Trains are already busy during the morning commute, he said riders on the 176 Mimico can expect to find space on the train.

Riders who use their Presto card can also save up to $1.50 if they use the card for both the bus and the train.

Buses will run every 30 minutes.