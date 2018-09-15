Mimico residents want people to stop speeding through their neighbourhood

A community event was held in Mimico on Saturday to call attention to the problem of cars speeding through the neighbourhood.

This past May, an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car at Stanley and Superior avenues, near Royal York Road.

Ward 6 city Coun. Mark Grimes says that collision was a catalyst that "rekindled" the neighbourhood's interest in safer streets.

"It's concerning, when your kids are out playing in front of your house," he said.

In response to the concern, a local real estate team organized Slow for Mimico, a barbecue and community gathering, just around the corner from where that collision took place, on Station Road.

Condos and Waze

Ivan Vavryshchuk, a long-time resident in the area, chalks up the increase in fast-moving cars to two sources: Mimico's condo boom and the tendency of navigation apps like Waze to direct people on the area's quieter streets.

"If there's a jam on the highway, this street actually gets used," he said, referring to Station Road, just around the corner from where the child was hit.

Shayne Henderson, who is raising her family in the area, echoed his concerns.

Shayne Henderson said she doesn't feel comfortable letting her kids play in front of her house. (CBC)

"[There are] a lot of kids travelling here at all hours," she said. "[Station Road] in particular becomes a thoroughfare whenever the highway gets shut down."

Henderson believes the area would benefit from more bumpouts and speed bumps to force drivers to slow down.

She'd also like to see apps like Waze from directing cars down quieter streets.

"It should be more major arteries" that cars are directed to, she said.

Grimes also began installing "slow down" signs in the neighbourhood to remind cars to watch their speed.