Police rule man found dead in warehouse was victim of homicide

Police in Toronto are investigating an alleged homicide in the city's northwest end.

It happened Friday morning when officers found a man inside a commercial building on Milwick Drive, near the intersection of Islington and Steeles avenues.

They say he had "obvious signs of trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed the cause of his death.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard of Toronto.

Another man was found inside the same warehouse with minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

An autopsy for Ezeard was scheduled for Saturday, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.