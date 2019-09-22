Toddler found wandering alone in traffic in Milton

Halton Regional Police are looking for the parents of a toddler who was found wandering alone in Milton on Saturday morning.

Police say the little girl, who is believed to be between 18 and 24 months old, was spotted in a live lane of traffic near Scott Drive and Derry Road at about 11:45 a.m.

A concerned passerby called police, who are now with the child.

Staff Sgt. Paul Davies say the girl is unharmed, and is now waiting with an officer as police knock on doors in the area in hopes of finding her parents.

She is described as having black hair, an olive complexion and is wearing a blue-and-white patterned dress and red sandals. Davies says police will be release a photograph soon to help with the search.