Residents at Milton retirement home given just 3 days notice to vacate for emergency roof repairs

The grandchildren of a retirement home resident in Milton are speaking out after finding out their grandparent was given just three days notice to move out temporarily so the company can do roof repairs.

The grandparent is one of 23 residents at Birkdale Place who have to pack up and move Wednesday. They were given written notice on Sunday. The company that owns the home, Revera Retirement Living, has told the residents they need to leave "for your safety," and will have to find other accommodation for a year.

"We're a little bit panicked. We're worried," said the resident's granddaughter. The family is concerned about the upheaval of vacating and also having movers inside her grandparent's home, given the pandemic.

She and her brother both spoke with CBC Toronto on condition that neither the family nor the resident, who is over 90, be identified, because they're worried it could affect their housing options.

Her brother says he was "just kind of shocked," upon seeing the letter their grandparent received. "Right before the holidays and with three days' notice ... It seems really disrespectful."

Revera says the temporary evictions are due to emergency roof repairs, meaning all residents who live on the fourth floor have to vacate their suites.

'Extensive repairs will be necessary,' Revera says

"Due to the extensive nature of the repairs, and most importantly for your safety, Revera needs vacant possession of your suite for approximately 12 months in order to complete the work," says Revera's letter to the residents, dated Dec. 6.

But the family says they should have received more advance warning.

The resident's grandson says they've been happy with the home but adds there have been ongoing issues with the building's roof and wonders when the company first learned residents would have to be moved.

In a written statement to CBC Toronto, Revera says it identified "significant structural damage to the roof and suites on the fourth floor" of Birkdale Place and that "extensive repairs will be necessary."

"We recognize how inconvenient this disruption is for these residents and their families," the statement reads, "especially at this time of year and during a pandemic. However, the safety and well-being of our residents is our number one priority."

Revera has not yet responded to a follow-up question from CBC News about why residents were given so little notice.

The letter sent to affected residents gives them three options. They can move to one of three other Revera homes in a different city — for a year, or permanently if they choose — temporarily move somewhere else with compensation provided for three months' rent, or permanently leave the home, also with three months' compensation.

The resident's grandson says it likely would have taken days to plan out those options and wishes the company had been more transparent ahead of time.

"This isn't how we should be dealing with people who are in the later stages of their life," he said.

The three other Revera homes are in Brampton, Cambridge and Oakville and the family worries about sending their grandparent farther away from their doctor and family supports.

"Just up and moving to a different city has major implications for daily life," the grandson said.

He said in their case, they're lucky. They've decided that initially, their grandparent will move in with the family while they decide what to do for the year ahead.