Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Milton
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Milton on Thursday morning.
Police have not yet released the victim's identity
Halton police were called to the scene in the area of Main Street E. and Bronte Street S. around 9 a.m.
Police said the pedestrian has died, but have not yet released his age or identity.
Main Street E. will remain closed between Bronte and Bell streets for several hours while police investigate the collision.