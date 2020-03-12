Skip to Main Content
Milton neighbours explore artistic side after becoming 'the image of what friendship is' during the pandemic
At the beginning of the pandemic, five families who live next to each other became fast friends. CBC Toronto's Meet the Neighbours series profiles residents who live on Asleton Boulevard in Milton.

Five families who live in a row of houses on Asleton Boulevard in Milton say they have become forever friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They call themselves the "Asleton Crew" and went from waving friendly hellos to each other from their front lawns to spending countless hours together in their backyards.

"It's given us hope and things to smile about because we have people to share stories with," said neighbour Omar Hopkinson. "It's given us a sense of community."

Hopkinson, an artist, recently hosted a paint night for his neighbours.

Watch the video above to see what they created together. 

