Milton motorcyclist, 24, dies after crash in Mississauga
Toronto

A Milton motorcyclist, 24, died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday after a crash in Mississauga.

Crash occurred in area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road

CBC News ·
Peel police say they are investigating after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Mississauga on Friday night. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police said the man's motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road shortly before midnight Friday.

Both vehicles were travelling southbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard when they collided, according to Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for the Peel Regional Police.

Peel paramedics said the man was seriously injured in the crash. He died of his injuries early Saturday, police said.

Wright said the crash is still under investigation. The man's name has not been released.

Following the crash, a stretch of Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed for hours as officers investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera video to come forward.

