Milton motorcyclist, 24, dies after crash in Mississauga

A Milton motorcyclist, 24, died in hospital on Saturday morning after a crash in Mississauga.

Peel police said the man's motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road shortly before midnight Friday.

Both vehicles were travelling southbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard when they collided, according to Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for the Peel Regional Police.

Peel paramedics said the man was seriously injured in the crash. He died of his injuries early Saturday, police said.

Wright said the crash is still under investigation. The man's name has not been released.

Following the crash, a stretch of Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed for hours as officers investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera video to come forward.