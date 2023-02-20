Two people charged after Milton home shooting, but three suspects still at large: police

While two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Milton that left one person dead on Sunday, Halton police say they're still looking for three suspects at large.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police allege a group of people approached a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, intent on robbing the home.

"Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired," the release reads.

Two males were arrested when police arrived. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The identity of the homicide victim has not been confirmed.

Police say one 22-year-old from Milton was charged with second-degree murder, while one 20-year-old from Oshawa was charged with breaking and entering and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Both accused are set to appear in Milton court Tuesday.

Officers say the investigation is still ongoing, with detectives looking for information on three outstanding suspects that left the scene in a light-coloured vehicle. Police believe it to be a Dodge Charge with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.