Milton GO trains suspended following fatality
A person was struck just west of Erindale GO station, Metrolinx says
Milton line GO trains are temporarily suspended following a fatality on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for Metrolinx.
Metrolinx says a call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Monday about a person struck just west of Erindale station.
One train is holding at Cooksville station, and another is holding at Dixie station, but passengers are able to get off and make alternate arrangements.
Trains will not be able to move through the area for about two hours.
Inside the incident <a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitMI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitMI</a> train holding west of Erindale. A person has been struck, emergency personnel & investigators are on scene. Passengers are very understanding as we wait to move. Thoughts towards our train operators, first responders & loved ones of this person <a href="https://t.co/ELnmvJAP3n">pic.twitter.com/ELnmvJAP3n</a>—@NBissonauth
