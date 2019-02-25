Milton GO trains suspended following fatality

Milton line GO trains are temporarily suspended following a fatality on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for Metrolinx.

Metrolinx says a call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Monday about a person struck just west of Erindale station.

One train is holding at Cooksville station, and another is holding at Dixie station, but passengers are able to get off and make alternate arrangements.

Trains will not be able to move through the area for about two hours.