Milton GO trains resume service following fatality

Milton GO trains have resumed service after a fatality on the tracks suspended trains on the line.

A call came in around 5:40 p.m. on Monday about a person struck just west of Erindale station, according to a Metrolinx spokesperson.

One train was holding at Cooksville station, and another was holding at Dixie station, but the tracks have since been released, allowing service to resume past Erindale.

Shuttle buses had been arranged for those aboard the stopped trains, taking passengers to Streetsville to connect with a spare train to Milton.