Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train on Milton line, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train on the Milton line early Thursday, Halton police say.

Halton Regional Police Service say they were called around 7:10 a.m. about the incident, which happened along the tracks just west of Sixth Line and north of Derry Road.

The collision did not happen at a road crossing, said Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, the regional agency that oversees GO Transit.

Halton police's collision reconstruction team was sent to the scene and a coroner has been called in to determine the nature of the pedestrian's death.

The 6:48 a.m. eastbound train from Milton GO station was forced to hold on the tracks with about 40 people on board. Metrolinx is in the process of getting those passengers off the train and onto buses either to another station along the line or express to Union, Aikins said.

Other passengers on the line should expect significant delays, she added.

Police also closed Sixth Line north of Derry Road for the investigation and could not say when it may reopen to vehicle traffic.