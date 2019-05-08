Man, 23, dead following motorcycle crash in Milton
Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in Milton.
They say a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Lower Base Line this morning when he lost control of his vehicle.
Investigators say he was found by a friend who called emergency crews.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE COLLISION<br><br>A 23 y.o. died after apparently losing control of his motorcycle early this morning. <br><br>Witnesses are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065. <br><br>Condolences to friends and family. ^jh <a href="https://t.co/C8rIhIyocV">pic.twitter.com/C8rIhIyocV</a>—@HaltonPolice