Skip to Main Content
Man, 23, dead following motorcycle crash in Milton
Toronto

Man, 23, dead following motorcycle crash in Milton

Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in Milton.   

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene

The Canadian Press ·
Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Lower Base Line this morning in Milton when he lost control of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by investigators.  (Halton Regional police)

Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in Milton.   

They say a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Lower Base Line this morning when he lost control of his vehicle.   

Investigators say he was found by a friend who called emergency crews.   

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|