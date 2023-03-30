Father of Milton woman burned in chemical attack thanks community for 'heartwarming' support

Dean McCoy says his role as a father took a drastic turn earlier this month after his daughter became the victim of a violent chemical attack in Milton that has left her in the hospital with "life-altering" injuries.

"I've got to do what I can to take care of my little girl," McCoy said in an interview with CBC News.

His daughter, Bradi McCoy, was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. on March 9, when she was approached by another woman, Halton police have said.

Investigators allege the attacker threw an "unknown chemical" onto Bradi before grabbing her phone and running off. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police have said the chemical caused "severe burns" to her face and body.

Bradi, who will turn 23 next Wednesday, remains on life support with "life-altering" injuries, her father said. She has also had to undergo "multiple rounds" of surgeries totalling roughly 23 hours within the past two weeks, he added.

Dean McCoy said he and his wife drive to Toronto from Milton every day to be next to their daughter.

Since the incident, community members have rallied together to support the family. He said the support they have received has been "heartwarming."

"It's unlike anything I've ever experienced in my life," he said.

"My wife and I are pretty much at the hospital all day, every day. We've kind of had to step back from our lives. The community is just fantastic. We can't say enough thanks. We're humbled," he said.

Dean McCoy says the community support he and his wife have received following the chemical attack on his daughter has been 'heartwarming.' (CBC)

McCoy said he and his wife adopted their daughter from Vietnam in 2000, when she was five months old.

He described Bradi is an "amazing young woman," who loves working with special needs kids and has worked with them in local programs in Milton.

She is currently an educational assistant with the Halton District School Board, and dreams of becoming a teacher, he said. She graduated from University of Guelph and was living at home with her family at the time of the incident, waiting to start Teachers College in the fall.

"She's been accepted, so we're still assessing all that at the moment," McCoy said.

He said he and his wife were advised by doctors that she will require life-long support to recover from her injuries.

"She's a fighter and she's determined and she always puts the needs of others first and I don't see that changing going forward," he said.

"It's still tough, very tough when you look and see your little girl suffering ... [but] she'll be back, stronger than ever."

On March 15, a 57-year-old Quebec woman who police say was a family member of the victim was arrested in Montreal. She was charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

An online fundraising page set up on behalf of Bradi McCoy and her family identified her as the victim of "a devastating acid attack near her home." The fundraising campaign, which was created on March 12, has surpassed more than $100,000 in donations as of Thursday.

Mary Camastra, a friend of the McCoy family, is organizing an in-person fundraiser on April 14. She said ever since the incident, community members have stepped up to rally for the family and help in any way they can.

"The outpouring of support from this community is incredible, I'm not shocked because Milton always comes together to help each other out," Camastra said.