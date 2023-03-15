Family member charged after Milton woman severely burned in chemical attack, police say

A Quebec woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged chemical attack in Milton last week left a woman with "life-altering" injuries, Halton police say.

The incident happened last Thursday, according to a police news release. The victim — who has been identified on an online fundraising page as 22-year-old Milton woman Bradi McCoy — was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another woman, police say.

Investigators allege the attacker threw an "unknown chemical" onto the victim before grabbing the victim's phone and running off, police say.

Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson told CBC Toronto that the chemical caused "severe burns" to the victim's face and body.

McCoy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is currently in hospital in stable condition, police say, noting in the release that her injuries are "life-altering." Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson told CBC Toronto that an "unknown chemical" caused "severe burns" to the victim's face and body.

Police say they identified the suspect to be a family member of the victim. On Wednesday, a 57-year-old Quebec woman was arrested in Montreal.

She has been charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery, police say, and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said in the news release they are not identifying the accused or providing any other details about the incident to "protect the identity of the victim" and to "respect the privacy of the family" — though an online fundraising page set up on behalf of the family identifies McCoy as the victim of "a devastating acid attack near her home."

CBC Toronto has spoken with the victim's family and the woman behind the crowdfunding campaign to confirm McCoy's identity, and has included it in this story as she has been identified on the fundraising page.

The fundraising campaign says McCoy is well known and loved in the community, and has "shared her talents" with local special needs programs and in leadership roles with both aquatics and recreation in Milton.

It also says she is currently an educational assistant with the Halton District School Board, and dreams of becoming a teacher.

Anderson said the victim will have to deal with "severe, life-altering injuries.

"The police would just like to express that our thoughts are with the victim and her family during what must be just an excruciatingly difficult time," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.