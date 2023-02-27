Man wanted in connection with violent Milton carjacking arrested, police say

A man who was allegedly involved in a violent carjacking, two hit and runs, stealing gas, and driving through a playground where children were playing in Milton last week has been arrested, Halton police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a 38-year-old Brampton man was arrested on Sunday evening. He is now facing a host of charges including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief under $5,000, stemming from a series of incidents last Tuesday.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police say.

Investigators say they are still trying to track down a second suspect.