Milton school celebrates the 'very special moment' their caretaker became a Canadian citizen

When Julio Parra, a school caretaker in Milton, Ont., received his Canadian citizenship on Tuesday, he was expecting a relatively quiet return to work.

Instead he was met by Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary School students and staff, decked out in red and white, holding Canadian flags.

Behind them was a large hand-made banner reading, "So now you're a Canadian, eh!"

After living in Canada for 15 years, Parra's citizenship was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the school wanted to do something special to celebrate.

"It was a big surprise today," he said. "[The students had] small gifts and hugs for me. All the students were very happy … it was very, very nice."

🇨🇦❤️🙏🏼We are so blessed to have such a wonderful caretaker at <a href="https://twitter.com/QHMilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QHMilton</a> and today we celebrate his first official day as a Canadian citizen! 🙏🏼❤️🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/HCDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCDSB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/vankayak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vankayak</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kk2JjdMzKR">pic.twitter.com/Kk2JjdMzKR</a> —@MsD_EDU

Staff and students rallied to celebrate

Teacher Kaylyn Dorland helped organize the celebration after hearing from Parra that his citizenship ceremony would take place Tuesday. Students and staff wore Canadian colours and presented Parra with celebratory posters and cards to mark the special occasion.

"We knew we had to do something to celebrate this momentous occasion," Dorland said. "We just knew we wanted to make it a very special moment for him."

Parra said he is very happy to officially become a Canadian citizen, describing the country as nice, secure and full of opportunities.

"I am very happy to receive the citizenship," he said. "It's very important for me."

A congratulatory banner made by students was just one of the surprises Julio Parra found upon his return to school after his Canadian citizenship ceremony. (Kaylyn Dorland)

Parra has worked at the school since it opened eight years ago. Dorland said he has become a rock for the school in that time.

"He is a very selfless man that has dedicated a lot of his time taking care of our school," she said.

Celebrating Parra was just the right thing to do, Dorland added.

"We're just so blessed and lucky to have him," she said. "I'm happy that he's getting recognized for such a special day."