Milton school celebrates the 'very special moment' their caretaker became a Canadian citizen
Julio Parra has lived in Canada for 15 years and officially became a citizen Tuesday
When Julio Parra, a school caretaker in Milton, Ont., received his Canadian citizenship on Tuesday, he was expecting a relatively quiet return to work.
Instead he was met by Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary School students and staff, decked out in red and white, holding Canadian flags.
Behind them was a large hand-made banner reading, "So now you're a Canadian, eh!"
After living in Canada for 15 years, Parra's citizenship was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the school wanted to do something special to celebrate.
"It was a big surprise today," he said. "[The students had] small gifts and hugs for me. All the students were very happy … it was very, very nice."
🇨🇦❤️🙏🏼We are so blessed to have such a wonderful caretaker at <a href="https://twitter.com/QHMilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QHMilton</a> and today we celebrate his first official day as a Canadian citizen! 🙏🏼❤️🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/HCDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCDSB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/vankayak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vankayak</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kk2JjdMzKR">pic.twitter.com/Kk2JjdMzKR</a>—@MsD_EDU
Staff and students rallied to celebrate
Teacher Kaylyn Dorland helped organize the celebration after hearing from Parra that his citizenship ceremony would take place Tuesday. Students and staff wore Canadian colours and presented Parra with celebratory posters and cards to mark the special occasion.
"We knew we had to do something to celebrate this momentous occasion," Dorland said. "We just knew we wanted to make it a very special moment for him."
Parra said he is very happy to officially become a Canadian citizen, describing the country as nice, secure and full of opportunities.
"I am very happy to receive the citizenship," he said. "It's very important for me."
Parra has worked at the school since it opened eight years ago. Dorland said he has become a rock for the school in that time.
"He is a very selfless man that has dedicated a lot of his time taking care of our school," she said.
Celebrating Parra was just the right thing to do, Dorland added.
"We're just so blessed and lucky to have him," she said. "I'm happy that he's getting recognized for such a special day."
With files from CBC's The National
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?