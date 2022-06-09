Body found near golf course in Milton

Police have found a body near a golf course west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police officers responded to a call at around 1 p.m. at Royal Ontario Golf Club on Trafalgar Road in Milton, Ont.

Police said a body was found in the Middle Sixteen Mile Creek, which runs through the golf course.

Speaking to members of the media, const. Ryan Anderson said the body was first discovered by a golfer who alerted the police.

Const. Ryan Anderson spoke to members of the media at the golf club, saying the incident is under investigation. (CBC)

Police arrived to confirm the report. The body has not been removed yet as the marine unit is at the scene as part of the investigation.

"There looks to be signs of exposure to the elements," Anderson said, but added he didn't want to speculate.

The golf course remains open, however one hole has shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.