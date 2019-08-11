Dog stolen from Toronto Humane Society shelter returned

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) says a dog, which was taken from one of its shelters on Friday, has been returned.

The dog, known as Milo, is a 10-month-old Lab Hound mix.

A THS spokesperson said a man showed up at shelter on Thursday and was escorted off the property by staff and security after he became belligerent with staff. The man returned the following day and took the dog.

"Our medical team has looked him over and he's okay," THS said in a tweet on Sunday.