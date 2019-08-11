Dog stolen from Toronto Humane Society shelter returned
The Toronto Humane Society (THS) says a dog, which was taken from one of its shelters on Friday has been returned.
10-month-old Lab Hound mix was taken from shelter Friday morning
The Toronto Humane Society (THS) says a dog, which was taken from one of its shelters on Friday, has been returned.
The dog, known as Milo, is a 10-month-old Lab Hound mix.
A THS spokesperson said a man showed up at shelter on Thursday and was escorted off the property by staff and security after he became belligerent with staff. The man returned the following day and took the dog.
"Our medical team has looked him over and he's okay," THS said in a tweet on Sunday.
MILO HAS RETURNED! <br><br>Milo has been returned to us! Thank you to everyone who helped us find him! <br><br>Our medical team has looked him over and he is okay. <br><br>Thank you again everyone for helping! <a href="https://t.co/0wzstNgooC">pic.twitter.com/0wzstNgooC</a>—@THS_tweet
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.