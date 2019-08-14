Milo the dog adopted by police officer who helped rescue him

A Durham police officer who helped find Milo, a dog allegedly stolen from a Toronto shelter earlier this month, has adopted the 10-month-old Labrador Retriever-hound mix.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for Durham police, said Wednesday that an officer from the force's 19 Division decided to give Milo a forever home.

The Toronto Human Society (THS) said in a tweet that officer "fell in love with his sweet and precocious personality.

"We wish them both happiness and joy for their new life together!" the organization said.

Milo was allegedly taken from a THS kennel on Aug. 9, Toronto police said. He was seen later that day exiting a GO train at Oshawa station.

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with the alleged theft.

Tudos said that Milo is "happy and healthy" in his new home. Milo will be at Durham police headquarters on Thursday for a news conference.