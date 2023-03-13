Ontario's highest court begins hearing appeals for men who murdered Laura Babcock, Tim Bosma

Ontario's highest court has started hearing the appeals of two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.

Dellen Millard is also appealing his conviction for the murder of his father, Wayne Millard.

The Ontario Court of Appeal will first hear Millard and his co-convicted Mark Smich appeal their December 2017 convictions for murdering Babcock.

The Crown says the evidence against the two men is overwhelming, arguing Millard enlisted Smich's help to carry out the July 2012 murder of his ex-lover to settle a love triangle with his girlfriend.

Smich's lawyer told the court this morning a crucial issue in his appeal will be the argument that the trial judge failed to properly instruct the jury on determining Smich's liability for the murder, arguing the case relied heavily on his conduct after the offence.

While Millard is represented by a lawyer in his appeal of the Babcock conviction, he will represent himself in the other two appeals scheduled to be heard by the three-judge panel later this week.

Clayton Babcock, Laura Babcock's father, speaks to reporters outside the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto on Monday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Laura Babcock's parents, Linda and Clayton, were present in court Monday, telling reporters they were there to represent their daughter.

"There is no such thing as closure, and the pain that I might have gone through, it's going to be continually brought back up to the surface," Clayton Babcock said.