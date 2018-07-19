Decision in Dellen Millard murder trial in Toronto delayed until fall

A decision in Dellen Millard's first-degree murder trial in the death of his father, Wayne Millard, in Toronto has been delayed until this fall.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell said Thursday morning she would not be in a position to give a decision until Sept. 24.

Forestell previously said she had a full caseload through most of the summer.

Millard's trial is being held in front of a judge alone, as Ontario's attorney general agreed that the Toronto man's previous high-profile trials would make it difficult to find fair jurors. Closing submissions marked the end of evidence at the three-week trial on June 22.

Wayne Millard's death was originally ruled a suicide. He was found at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke on Nov. 29, 2012, after he was shot in the eye. At the time, Dellen Millard was living at his father's home.

The 32-year-old wasn't charged in his father's death until 2014, after police started investigating the slayings of both Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock, a Toronto woman who had been involved with Dellen.

Millard is serving consecutive life sentences for those slayings.

