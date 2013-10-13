If you see soldiers in uniform at Bay and Bloor, 'feel free to say hello,' TTC says

If you're going to be near Bloor Street West and Bay Street this weekend, don't be alarmed if you see some people in army fatigues and helmets. In fact, you should "feel free to say 'hello,"' the TTC says.

According to the TTC, the 48th Highlanders of Canada — one of Toronto's army reserve units — is scheduled to conduct training exercises at Lower Bay Station, north of Bloor —on both Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Members of the public may see small groups of unarmed soldiers in uniform in and around Bay Station," the TTC said in a news release on Friday.

"No live ammunition will be used on this exercise," the release said.

"Customers who happen to see members of their local army reserve should feel free to say 'hello.'"

Lower Bay is located directly underneath Bay Station. It's not accessible to the public, and the TTC said there will be no impact on subway service.