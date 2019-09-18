Threat made against GTA and London, Ont. military buildings

Canadian Armed Forces buildings both in the Greater Toronto Area and in London were put in a hold and secure Wednesday because of a threat against the military.

Lt. Nadine Abou Rjeily, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), told CBC Toronto that a threat was made in the area around 1:30 p.m.

"As a consequence, military establishments in the GTA were placed in a hold and secure state of readiness," Rjeily said.

She did not elaborate on what the threat was.

The hold and secure was lifted around 4 p.m., she said.

A man is now in custody with London police, Rjeily said.