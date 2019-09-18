Skip to Main Content
Threat made against GTA and London, Ont. military buildings
Toronto·New

Threat made against GTA and London, Ont. military buildings

Canadian Armed Forces buildings both in the Greater Toronto Area and in London were put in a hold and secure Wednesday because of a threat against the military.

Man now in police custody, officials say

CBC News ·
The Canadian Armed Forces says a threat was made against military buildings on Wednesday afternoon. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Lt. Nadine Abou Rjeily, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), told CBC Toronto that a threat was made in the area around 1:30 p.m.

"As a consequence, military establishments in the GTA were placed in a hold and secure state of readiness," Rjeily said.

She did not elaborate on what the threat was.

The hold and secure was lifted around 4 p.m., she said.

A man is now in custody with London police, Rjeily said.

